Seahawks sign Geno Smith as potential backup QB

The Seattle Seahawks officially added backup quarterback Geno Smith.

The team announced the signing Wednesday after a visit from the quarterback.

Smith, who started 29 games his first two seasons with the New York Jets after being selected in the second round in 2013, has been relegated to a backup role the past four years. The previous two seasons he's backed up iron men Eli Manning in New York and Philip Rivers in Los Angeles, attempting a combined 40 passes.

Now he'll back up another quarterback who never misses a snap, Russell Wilson.

Smith should compete with Paxton Lynch for the right to hold a clipboard behind Wilson. If either sees more than a handful of snaps, something went terribly wrong health-wise with Wilson, who has yet to miss a start in seven seasons. A person can do worse than getting paid to be a backup quarterback with no pressure behind a Super Bowl winner who never misses a snap.