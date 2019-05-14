Patriots, 1st-round pick N'Keal Harry agree to contract

New England Patriots rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry, the 32nd overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, is now under contract.

The Patriots and Harry agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth $10.1 million with a $5.3 million signing bonus, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via a source informed of the situation.

As with all first-round picks, Harry's deal carries a fifth-year team option.

The 6-foot-2, 228-pound Harry provides a big target in the Patriots' offense. And he has the benefit of learning from established veterans within the wide receiver corps, which includes Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Demaryius Thomas and the recently signed Dontrelle Inman, among others.

In addition to size, Harry possesses 4.53 speed in the 40-yard dash and he enjoyed a productive career at Arizona State, where he totaled two straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to cap off his collegiate career.

Harry's skill set should be put to good use with Tom Brady under center once the rookie wide receiver grasps the offensive scheme.