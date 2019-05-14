Odell Beckham Jr. takes part in Browns OTAs

Odell Beckham Jr. is back in Cleveland for work.

Beckham participated in OTA practices, which kicked off today, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, per a source informed of the situation.

OBJ was spotted at the Browns facility Monday, in an Instagram Live story of fellow receiver Antonio Callaway, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, the first time he's been at the complex since April 1.

Beckham skipped previous voluntary workouts, choosing -- as several high-profile players like Tom Brady and Le'Veon Bell do -- to work out on his own during this early portion of the calendar. While the outside world has looked at OBJ's absence as wonky, new coach Freddie Kitchens consistently brushed aside any criticisms of the newly acquired receiver not attending past sessions.

"There's no problem with Odell not being here," Kitchens said after the NFL draft. "I'd rather him be here. He's not here. It's voluntary. That's what the word voluntary means. He can decide to come or he can't.

"But under no circumstance am I going to say that I'm pissed off at Odell for not being here. He'll be ready to play and ultimately that's the only thing I want, for him to be ready to play when we start kicking off in September and he will be -- I promise you."

OBJ joining his team for OTAs will mark the first time he can work on the field with his new coach, quarterback Baker Mayfield and former college teammate Jarvis Landry on the field.

The practice sessions, which remain voluntary, run Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week. During OTAs, teams may conduct practices with 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, but without pads or contact. This is the start of yearly summer shorts and helmets practices.

Even as the Browns brass conveyed no qualms with OBJ skipping previous workouts, they'll surely be glad to have the field-tipping talent participate this week.