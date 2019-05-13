Flacco focused on winning, not mentoring Drew Lock

Joe Flacco left little doubt Monday of his status as the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos.

Flacco addressed the media on the first day of the Broncos' organized team activities, and one of the questions he fielded surrounded providing mentorship to rookie Drew Lock, whom Denver selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

While the veteran signal-caller said he hopes Lock learns from him, Flacco made it clear his main priority fell on winning games.

"I got so many things to worry about," Flacco told reporters. "I'm trying to go out there and play good football. I'm trying to go out there and play the best football of my life. As far as a time constraint and all stuff, I'm not worried about developing guys or any of that. That is what it is, and like I said, I hope he does develop. But I don't look at that as my job. My job is to go win football games for this football team."

Flacco emphasized that Lock would learn best from offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who spent the past two seasons as a quarterbacks coach with the San Francisco 49ers.

"I'm not a selfish person, I don't think," Flacco said. "There are times where you have to be selfish. But listen, Rich does such a good job in those meeting rooms.

"Drew is going to learn from listening to him talk, and then all of us getting reps on the field and seeing how we all do it as a collective group and as a quarterback. Listen, I hope he does learn from me because that means we're out there and we're slinging it around and having a lot of fun because he's going to learn by watching us do it and watching us do it well. That's how he's going to learn the timing and all those things is to be able to see it on film and hear Rich talk about it with me and digest as much as possible."

Flacco's underlying message mirrored what he said in April before the draft.

The veteran signal-caller previously stated he only cared about making the Broncos "as good as they can with me at quarterback" and didn't appear concerned if the team used a draft pick to add another quarterback.

While the Broncos clearly thought enough of Flacco when they pulled the trigger on a trade with the Baltimore Ravens for his services, the selection of Lock made sense when considering Flacco turned 34 in January.

For now, Flacco might not see helping the development of Lock as part of his job description. But it will be Flacco's job going forward to keep the starting spot.