Brian Flores opens Rosen-Fitzpatrick competition

Upon his introduction to the Miami media, quarterback Josh Rosen said he simply wanted to come in and compete.

It's what he should have said, but he is the young former first-round pick, while Ryan Fitzpatrick is the veteran journeyman, albeit brimming with charisma and always a lock for at least a couple fun Sundays.

Competing for the starting quarterback spot is just what Rosen is in store for, though, according to Dolphins first-year coach Brian Flores, however.

"As far as the quarterback position, like every other position, there'll be competition there," Flores said at a Friday press conference. "In that position, we're looking for leadership, we're looking for, obviously, accuracy, we're looking for someone, who, for the most part, can lead the team. And put together successful drives and put us in good position in the run game and the pass game, from a protection standpoint. So there's a lot that goes into it, it's a leadership position and there's going to be some competition at that position for sure."

Selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, Rosen was traded to the Dolphins on the second day of the 2019 NFL Draft to make way for No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray.

Thus, whether it's from the beginning of the season or further down the schedule, Rosen starting under center would seem to be a foregone conclusion given the Dolphins are building for the future.

Flores maintained that wasn't exactly the case.

"If [Fitzpatrick] wins the competition, absolutely I'm good with that," Flores said. "I think that would be what's best for the team and what's best for the Miami Dolphins."

As Flores dives into the unfamiliar waters of being a head coach, he's preaching competition across the team. With such a young and new roster, it makes sense as an identity is still there to be established.

"There's going to be competition, really across the board on this team," Flores said. "I don't think that there's any way to raise the level of a group than to create competition."

In reality, a QB competition isn't all that unfamiliar for Rosen or Fitzpatrick, whether the deck was loaded or not. Rosen was a rookie biding his time last season with the Cardinals before replacing Sam Bradford. Fitzpatrick produced gaudy numbers as a starter a campaign ago for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Jameis Winston returned.

With a new season on the South Florida horizon, the two are set to battle for the top spot in the Dolphins offense. Chances are Rosen will emerge as the hopeful franchise quarterback, but for now the two are back in similar situation as last offseason, only now with a new franchise searching for a new face of the offense.