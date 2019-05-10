Odell Beckham Jr. clarifies Browns-Patriots comment

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., turned quite a few heads earlier in the week at the Met Gala when he expressed a desire to help the Browns become the New England Patriots.

Beckham's comments either drew cheers or criticism from the masses on social media and columnists around the country.

Apparently well-aware of the backlash, Beckham took an opportunity Thursday night to post an Instagram story to further explain the message.

"Just to clarify, I will always aspire to be great," Beckham wrote. "I haven't reached that point in the NFL but that's what we all chase and I'm going to continue to work to help the Browns become great.

"Never meant the Browns are the new Patriots or going to be the new Patriots. I just have great respect for what they've done but definitely recognize the work that has to be done to get there."

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. clarified his Browns-Patriots comments via an IG story Thursday night on his verified page.



Without Beckham, who was acquired in a trade in March, the Browns finished the 2018 season at 7-8-1. Cleveland has also been mired in mediocrity over the past decade, including posting an 18-61-1 record, which includes the 0-16 mark in 2017, since 2014.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are the model of consistency in the NFL, having made the Super Bowl nine times since 2001 and winning six championships, including two in the past three seasons.

"There's nothing wrong with having aspirations, and who wouldn't aspire to be part of an organization that is 12-4, 11-5 and in the playoffs and playing for Super Bowls on the regular?'' Beckham wrote. "It's really stating the obvious when you say you want your organization to be successful like the Patriots. I know my teammates want to be a part of building something like that."

Still, it's hard to ignore that the Browns could be on their way to constructing a winning culture given the pieces now in place.

In addition to Beckham, the Browns boast a promising foundation consisting of franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, running back Nick Chubb, defensive end Myles Garrett, cornerback Denzel Ward, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and outside linebacker Olivier Vernon, among others. And the 2019 NFL Draft injected more talent into the roster with cornerback Greedy Williams and linebacker Sione Takitaki.

"Freddie Kitchens and John Dorsey are doing everything they can to get us there,'' Beckham wrote. "Understand it doesn't happen without work and we're all committed to that. Our work will determine what the Browns become. I'm content with that because I know we control the amount of work we put in. I will keep working, working towards building something great!"

Beckham's enthusiasm is ultimately well-placed when seeing what the Browns have put together since Dorsey took over as the general manager in December 2017.

But knowing football games aren't won on paper, it's also understandable to see why the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver took an opportunity to clarify and tone down his earlier comments.