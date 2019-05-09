Seahawks add journeyman nickelback Jamar Taylor

More defensive help is on its way to Seattle.

With Ezekiel Ansah in the building on Thursday set to sign a one-year deal, the Seahawks are adding a few other pieces as well.

Seattle announced it has signed nickelback Jamar Taylor, fullback Nick Bellore and guard Marcus Martin.

A journeyman and former second-round pick, Taylor spent last season splitting time with the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos. The defensive back played 14 games in total, starting three for Arizona, and recorded 18 tackles and one forced fumble.

Drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2013, he earned 29 of his 41 career starts with the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and 2017. Arizona acquired Taylor via trade in May 2018, but cut him in November.

Taylor figures to fill the void left by Justin Coleman, who left Seattle in free agency to ink a $36 million pact with the Detroit Lions, the most for a nickelback in league history. The 28-year-old Taylor will be flanked by corners Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers in Seattle.

Here are the other notable transactions from Thursday:

1. The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing quarterback Cody Kessler and running back Dave Williams, the team announced. Kessler started four games for Jacksonville in 2018, completing 64.9 percent of passes, throwing for 709 yards and tossing two touchdowns to two interceptions.

2. The New York Giants waived running back Robert Martin, who has yet to log a game appearance.

3. Former Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Jordan Mills is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins for a max value of $3 million, a source told Rapoport. The team later confirmed the acquisition Thursday.

4. Jalin Marshall's stint with the Oakland Raiders was brief. The team cut Marshall two days after signing the receiver.