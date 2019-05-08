Pass rusher Ziggy Ansah signing with Seahawks

Ziggy Ansah has found a new home in Seattle.

The Seahawks are signing the free agent pass rusher to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday night.

Rapoport added that Ansah is expected to fly into Seattle on Thursday to sign his deal.

The Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints also had interest in Ansah, but the Seahawks emerged as the front-runner on Wednesday.

Ansah's May signing comes as teams waited to see how his shoulder injury played out, as it has limited the defensive end for roughly a year.

Two weeks prior, Rapoport reported that Ansah had a check-up with Dr. Neal ElAttrache and no structural issues were found.

Set to turn 30 at the tail end of May, Ansah was the fifth overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft. Since that selection by the Lions, Ansah has only played for Detroit, contributing two double-digit sack seasons in six years with a 2015 Pro Bowl trip that came on the heels of a career-high 14.5 sacks. However, his half-dozen seasons in Motown have been plagued by mercurial play and injuries.

In 2018, Ansah played in just seven games with two sacks.

Now, presumably, he will be looked to partially fill the void of Frank Clark, who was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs from Seattle for a first-round pick. That selection was used on defensive end L.J. Collier. Thus, Ansah, who's likely to be cleared by mid-August, could also be used to help bring along his rookie teammate.