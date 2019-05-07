Hall of Fame cases for next wave of RBs: Peterson, Gore locks

No one in NFL history with 1,000-plus rushing attempts has run for more yards per carry than Jamaal Charles (5.38).

Not Jim Brown (5.22). Not Brown's fellow Hall of Famers Barry Sanders (4.99), Eric Dickerson (4.43) and Emmitt Smith (4.16). Not current stars Todd Gurley (4.36) and Le'Veon Bell (4.34).

On the other hand, Charles only topped 1,000 yards in five seasons, tied for 29th-most all-time. And the last time he reached that benchmark was 2014.

Charles -- who retired this offseason -- is part of a wave of running backs who are either wrapping up or have completed accomplished careers but are not yet eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Players like Charles, Marshawn Lynch and Chris Johnson (to name a few) regularly were at or near the top of the list of leading rushers over the past 10 years. Will they make the cut for Canton?

There are 12 players who rushed for 7,000 yards or more in their careers and have not yet been eligible for Hall of Fame voting (meaning they played in the NFL in 2014 or later). Below, you'll find my assessment of each player's Hall of Fame chances. NOTE: Active players have the names of their current teams listed.

The players are listed in reverse order. At the bottom, you'll see my locks for the Hall, along with those players who are on the bubble. First, let's discuss the players who had distinguished careers and might be considered for the Hall, but are not likely to receive gold jackets.

12 Jonathan Stewart RB RETIRED

Career stats: 134 games | 1,705 carries | 7,335 rush yds | 4.3 ypc | 51 rush TDs | 7 rec TDs | 8,630 scrimmage yds Injuries short-circuited what might have otherwise been a memorable career. Stewart, who also shared carries with DeAngelo Williams and Cam Newton for much of his tenure in Carolina, surpassed 200 totes in just three of his 11 seasons, but his per-game rushing-yards mark in those seasons (70.1) is on par with the career per-game figures put up by Frank Gore (70.2) and Marshawn Lynch (70.1) Carolina Panthers (2008-2017), New York Giants (2018)134 games | 1,705 carries | 7,335 rush yds | 4.3 ypc | 51 rush TDs | 7 rec TDs | 8,630 scrimmage yds

11 DeAngelo Williams RB RETIRED

Career stats: 142 games | 1,730 carries | 8,096 rush yds | 4.7 ypc | 61 rush TDs | 9 rec TDs | 10,202 scrimmage yds Williams might not rank among the top ball carriers of all time, but he was one of the greatest running backs in Carolina Panthers history. Among Panthers players to have 600 or more career rushing attempts, Williams is the franchise leader in rushing yards per game (58.5) and is second in rushing yards per attempt (4.78), behind only quarterback Cam Newton (5.18). Carolina Panthers (2006-2014), Pittsburgh Steelers (2015-16)142 games | 1,730 carries | 8,096 rush yds | 4.7 ypc | 61 rush TDs | 9 rec TDs | 10,202 scrimmage yds

10 DeMarco Murray RB RETIRED

Career stats: 99 games | 1,604 carries | 7,174 rush yds | 4.5 ypc | 49 rush TDs | 6 rec TDs | 9,339 scrimmage yds Known for getting the tough yards and converting would-be losses into short gains, Murray got within spitting distance of joining the 2,000-yard club in 2014, when he finished with 1,845. But he never reached the same heights again after leaving Dallas, averaging 883 rushing yards over the final three seasons of his career, split between Philadelphia and Tennessee. Dallas Cowboys (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles (2015), Tennessee Titans (2016-17)99 games | 1,604 carries | 7,174 rush yds | 4.5 ypc | 49 rush TDs | 6 rec TDs | 9,339 scrimmage yds

9 Maurice Jones-Drew RB RETIRED

Career stats: 126 games | 1,847 carries | 8,167 rush yds | 4.4 ypc | 68 rush TDs | 11 rec TDs | 11,111 scrimmage yds Jones-Drew ranks 47th all time in rushing yards and 79th in yards from scrimmage, but he was one of the bestbacks during his heyday. The 2011 NFL rushing king reached three Pro Bowls and earned one All-Pro nod over the course of his career despite checking in at a shade under 5-foot-7. Jacksonville Jaguars (2006-2013), Oakland Raiders (2014)126 games | 1,847 carries | 8,167 rush yds | 4.4 ypc | 68 rush TDs | 11 rec TDs | 11,111 scrimmage yds

8 Chris Johnson RB RETIRED

Career stats: 130 games | 2,163 carries | 9,651 rush yds | 4.5 ypc | 55 rush TDs | 9 rec TDs | 11,906 scrimmage yds Johnson secured his place in NFL history by posting the sixth-most prolific rushing season ever, racking up 2,006 yards in 2009. However, he was never really able to match that one great year again. He'll get some consideration, but unfortunately, I don't think he was able to produce at a high level for long enough to reach the Hall. Tennessee Titans (2008-2013), New York Jets (2014), Arizona Cardinals (2015-17)130 games | 2,163 carries | 9,651 rush yds | 4.5 ypc | 55 rush TDs | 9 rec TDs | 11,906 scrimmage yds

7 Steven Jackson RB RETIRED

Career stats: 160 games | 2,764 carries | 11,438 rush yds | 4.1 ypc | 69 rush TDs | 9 rec TDs | 15,121 scrimmage yds Jackson posted eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons on Rams teams that were mostly subpar in the passing game -- that's a very impressive feat. His name will be considered. But after his rookie year in 2004, his squads never reached the playoffs, meaning Jackson was never able to create the kinds of special postseason moments that can help burnish a Hall of Fame resume. Frankly, if he'd been able to work with a more competent passing game for a significant length of time during his prime, his numbers would have been evenSt. Louis Rams (2004-2012), Atlanta Falcons (2013-14), New England Patriots (2015)160 games | 2,764 carries | 11,438 rush yds | 4.1 ypc | 69 rush TDs | 9 rec TDs | 15,121 scrimmage yds

6 Matt Forte RB RETIRED

Career stats: 146 games | 2,356 carries | 9,796 rush yds | 4.2 ypc | 54 rush TDs | 21 rec TDs | 14,468 scrimmage yds Forte was one of the most complete running backs of his generation, logging a whopping 2,910 touches in 10 seasons -- the most in the NFL from 2008 through '17. He was a constant source of scrimmage yards, putting up 1,447 per season. His name will draw consideration, but his career total of 9,796 rushing yards (33rd all time) is probably not enough to get him into the final round of Hall of Fame voting. If his teams had performed better, he'd have a better chance. Chicago Bears (2008-2015), New York Jets (2016-17)146 games | 2,356 carries | 9,796 rush yds | 4.2 ypc | 54 rush TDs | 21 rec TDs | 14,468 scrimmage yds

ON THE BUBBLE

4 LeSean McCoy RB Bills

Career stats: 147 games | 2,346 carries | 10,606 rush yds | 4.5 ypc | 69 rush TDs | 15 rec TDs | 14,222 scrimmage yds By the end of the 2019 season, McCoy might be out of a job in Buffalo, given that this is the last year of his current contract and the Bills drafted running back Devin Singletary in the third round. But he could also be firmly within the top 20 on the list of all-time rushing leaders. This is important because only three eligible players in that group -- Edgerrin James (No. 13), Fred Taylor (No. 17) and Corey Dillon (No. 20) -- are currentlyin the Hall of Fame . I'm not certain McCoy will make the cut, but he has a chance. Philadelphia Eagles (2009-2014), Buffalo Bills (2015-present)147 games | 2,346 carries | 10,606 rush yds | 4.5 ypc | 69 rush TDs | 15 rec TDs | 14,222 scrimmage yds

3 Jamaal Charles RB RETIRED

Career stats: 119 games | 1,407 carries | 7,563 rush yds | 5.4 ypc | 44 rush TDs | 20 rec TDs | 10,156 scrimmage yds In my opinion, the resume of each entrant to the Hall of Fame must include at least one distinctive accomplishment. The fact that Charles' career yards-per-carry mark (5.368) is better than any other running back's in NFL history is an eye-opener. Counting against him is the fact that he failed to top 400 rushing yards in six of his 11 seasons. To me, he's something of a long shot to reach the Hall, but he has a chance, especially if he reaches the final round of voting and his presenter is able to make a strong, convincing case for him. Kansas City Chiefs (2008-2016), Denver Broncos (2017), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018)119 games | 1,407 carries | 7,563 rush yds | 5.4 ypc | 44 rush TDs | 20 rec TDs | 10,156 scrimmage yds

LOCKS

