Dez Bryant posts first route on his comeback trail

Dez Bryant is back -- running.

The former Pro Bowl receiver posted video of himself on Instagram Monday coming out of a stance, making a cut left, catching a pass and falling to the ground before popping back up.

"First time running in a long time," Bryant wrote in the post. "Building confidence."

The three-time Pro Bowler played eight seasons for the Dallas Cowboys, but hasn't played in an NFL game since the 2017 season.

View this post on Instagram First time running in a long time... Building confidence @d.robalwaysopen A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on May 6, 2019 at 12:39pm PDT

After searching for suitors all of the 2018 offseason, most notably visiting the Browns and Ravens, and into the regular season, Bryant signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints. Only two days later he was put on injured reserved after he tore an Achilles tendon.

Since sustaining the injury, Bryant made it clear he still hopes to play again in the NFL.

While Monday's post currently stands as nothing more than social media fodder, if Bryant's comeback bid does reach its zenith, this might well be documentation of his first steps on the comeback trail.