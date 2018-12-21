Dez Bryant wants to play in 2019: 'I can’t end like this'

Dez Bryant never saw the playing field this season, but that isn't frustrating his aspirations to return to football next year.

Speaking on KRLD-FM in Dallas on Thursday, Bryant said he intends to continue his NFL career in 2019.

"I have to (play again). I got business and I got ball," Bryant said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I can't end like this. I have to throw the X up."

Bryant's season ended in devastating fashion when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his second practice with the New Orleans Saints in November. The injury came two days after he broke his seven-month stint in free agency by signing a one-year deal with the Saints.

Bryant's season-ending injury was a significant blow to the 30-year-old wide receiver's hopes of resurrecting his career. It immediately raised questions as to whether the injury would wipe out any chance he had of playing in the NFL again following two disappointing seasons with the Cowboys in 2016 and 2017.

As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in November, the Saints are open to potentially bringing back Bryant in 2019. Barring a setback in his ongoing recovery, it looks like Bryant will be doing all he can to be on the field. Whether he'll get another chance with the Saints remains to be seen.