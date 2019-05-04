Brady, Mayfield among NFL family at Kentucky Derby

Country House won a controversial decision in the 145th Kentucky Derby on Saturday after Maximum Security was disqualified for interference. Tom Brady was in attendance at Churchill Downs, per usual, as was Von Miller, who was part of the NBC broadcast team.

The two Super Bowl winners were joined by several members of the NFL family, including Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as well as a few Hall of Famers.