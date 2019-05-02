Derrick Johnson signs contract to retire with Chiefs

Another Kansas City Chiefs legend not with a team will end his career as a member of the team.

Middle linebacker Derrick Johnson signed a one-day contract with the Chiefs and will retire, the team announced. ESPN's Adam Teicher first reported the news.

Johnson's decision comes one day after his former teammate, running back Jamaal Charles, signed a one-day contract and retired.

The 36-year-old Johnson entered the league in 2005 as a first-round pick (15th overall) with the Chiefs, and went on to enjoy a productive career in Kansas City as the heart and soul of the defense before his release in March 2018.

Johnson then joined the Oakland Raiders, but played in just six games before the Raiders cut him loose.

He finishes his career as the Chiefs' all-time leader in tacklers (1,151), while adding 14 interceptions, 27.5 sacks and 40 quarterback hits. Johnson was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2010 and a four-time Pro Bowler (2011-13, 2015).