'Game of Thrones' author grades Giants, Jets drafts

Spoiler alert: Quinnen Williams could be the Arya Stark to Tom Brady's Night King.

So writes 'Game of Thrones' author George R.R. Martin, who paused work on the series sixth and seventh novels long enough to deliver instant 2019 NFL Draft analysis on his two favorite teams: the Jets and Giants.

Keep the fire breathing dragons at home because Martin's blog has all the hot football takes you'll ever need. First up: Quinnen of House Williams, defender of tackles, roller of tides.

"Lots of analysts had ranked him as the best player in the entire draft, so he seems a good get," wrote Martin."Still... if it had been me, I would have taken Josh Allen, the edge rusher... They already had a monster defensive tackle named Williams (Leonard). Now they have two. I hope it works out. The main thing is to give Tom Brady nightmares."

What about the Jets' cross-stadium rivals? Martin predicts a Long Night approaching for the Giants after they selected Daniel Jones.

Wrote Martin: "Daniel Jones from Duke at number six? (General manager) Dave Gettleman must have seen something in Jones that no one else could see. But even if you accept that, taking him at six seems insane. He would have been there at 17."

That's a familiar refrain by New York fans everywhere -- even Westeros. Give the Jets a B-plus for their draft haul and give the Giants whatever this symbol means.