Marshawn Lynch would return to Oakland Raiders if needed

Veteran running back Marshawn Lynch would return to the Raiders if the team wanted to bring him back, according to a person familiar with Lynch's thinking. The Oakland native, 33, would only return to the NFL to play for the Raiders, according to that person.

There has been speculation that Lynch would retire since his contract expired after last season and he has not been re-signed by Oakland.

Lynch, who started his career in Buffalo then had a strong career and two Super Bowl appearances with the Seahawks, retired after the 2015 season. He returned in 2017 to the Raiders, citing the opportunity to play for his hometown team as a key reason for playing again. He signed a two-year deal and rushed for 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns with Oakland before sustaining a season-ending groin injury after six games in 2018.

The Raiders have made a series of moves that indicate they plan to move on from Lynch, most recently signing veteran Doug Martin and drafting Alabama running back Josh Jacobs in the first round. Oakland also had signed free-agent running back Isaiah Crowell, but Crowell sustained what will be a season-ending Achilles injury earlier this week, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

