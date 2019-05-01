NFC West draft grades: Cardinals get sexy, Seahawks get a steal

Why provide instant grades on the selections of prospects who have yet to take an NFL snap? Well, you're reading this, aren't you? Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr attempt a division-by-division assessment of the 2019 NFL Draft. Below is Gennaro's review of the NFC West.

NOTABLE SELECTIONS

BEST PICK: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

Seattle Seahawks, Round 2, No. 64 overall

Metcalf blew up the NFL Scouting Combine when he blazed a 4.33 40-yard dash at 228 pounds. Having already gone viral a few weeks prior, thanks to the shirtless workout picture seen 'round the online world, Metcalf's electric 40 sent him into a whole other stratosphere of freak folklore. Like Paul Bunyan ... with a jetpack! But maybe we should've paid closer attention to a couple other combine times: 7.38 and 4.5. Those were Metcalf's results in the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle, both of which were infamously -- say it with me now! -- Slower. Than. Tom. Brady. Those drills, which aren't the sexy ones shown live on NFL Network, measure a prospect's short-area quickness and change-of-direction skills. Apparently, NFL teams took notice. With this perceived stiffness -- as well as a college career that was more defined by injuries and a limited route tree than raw production -- a player who spent months as a mock draft darling stunningly tumbled all the way to the last pick of the second round. But here's the good part for the ninth receiver off the board: He couldn't have landed in a better situation. The Seahawks look to do two things offensively: pound the rock and take deep shots, with the threat of the latter opening up the former, and vice versa. Metcalf's straight-line speed give him an instant role in Brian Schottenheimer's attack: take the top off the defense and, when the situation presents itself, go get Russell Wilson's majestic downfield heaves.

MOST SURPRISING PICK: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

Arizona Cardinals, Round 4, No. 103 overall

Standing 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds, with a 4.48 40 to his name and a contested-catch brilliance in his game, Butler was pretty widely projected as a second-round pick who could even sneak into Round 1. So, yeah, it was quite surprising when Friday night's festivities came to a close with the last pick of the third round and Butler remained professionally homeless. That changed immediately on Saturday, as the Cardinals pounced on the Iowa State product with the first pick of the fourth round. Butler was spectacularly productive last season in Ames, setting school records for receiving yards (1,318) and yards per catch (22.0) while putting together a highlight reel that rivals any other in this draft class. He can work outside or inside, doing much of his best work as a big slot. So, what's the rub? Drops, and plenty of them. Pro Football Focus had him dropping 15.5 percent of catchable passes last season, which is ghastly. But given Butler's massive hands and collection of mind-blowing grabs, this very well could be a fixable problem. Show him the way, Larry Fitz.

BIGGEST SLEEPER: Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis

Los Angeles Rams, Round 3, No. 70 overall

How worried are the Rams about Todd Gurley's balky left knee? Sean McVay, Les Snead and Co. haven't publicly stated anything alarming about the highest-paid running back in football, but actions speak louder than words. And while L.A.'s decision to match Detroit's offer sheet for restricted free agent Malcolm Brown back in March was slightly notable, the Rams' aggressive trade up for Henderson last Friday created a legit stir. Insurance policy or not, Henderson does project as a perfect fit in McVay's outside-zone running game. This one-cut back is an absolute home run hitter. In 2018, he averaged a whopping 8.9 yards per carry -- for the second consecutive season, by the way -- while piling up 1,909 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Henderson averaged 6.2 yards per carry after contact(!!), nearly a yard more than any other player in college football averaged last season. Henderson's film is fun to watch, and McVay will have fun deploying him as a change-of-pace terror (or more?).

TEAM GRADES

NOTE: Draft classes are ranked from best to worst within the division.

