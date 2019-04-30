Broncos, Chris Harris haven't started contract talks

The 2019 NFL Draft passed, and Chris Harris Jr. remains a member of the Denver Broncos.

Despite some interest from teams around the league in trading for the cornerback during the draft, Denver didn't cave on trade demands made by Harris leading in the days leading up to the selection process.

Harris requested a trade or contract that paid him $15 million annually. Broncos general manager John Elway insisted throughout the offseason that he would address the situation after the draft passed. Here we are. With the draft over, will the Broncos hand the stud corner a new big deal?

NFL Network's James Palmer reports that contract talks have not begun between the cornerback and the Broncos, as of yet, per sources informed of the situation.

Palmer adds that despite the draft passing, teams are still interested in possibly trading for the corner, but that doesn't mean the Broncos move on for compensation that might not help them on the field this year.

The 29-year-old Harris enters the final season of his contract, set to earn $7.8 million in base salary. His average salary of $8.5 million from his last deal sits well below the current market value for a player of his caliber, ranking 24th among active corners.

Coming off his fourth Pro Bowl in the past five seasons, Harris wants to get paid, and will stay away from voluntary workouts until it happens. Right now, we're in wait-and-see mode.