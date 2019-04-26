Broncos receiving trade interest for CB Chris Harris

Chris Harris Jr.'s days in Denver could be numbered. Perhaps even his hours.

NFL teams have expressed interest in trading for the Broncos' star cornerback and a deal could be made during the draft, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday.

A new team for Harris would also likely mean a new contract for the four-time Pro Bowler, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added.

Palmer reported earlier in the week that Harris requested a trade or new contract that paid him $15 million annually. He might get both in the coming days, as the Broncos weigh their offers for one of the top players at his position.

Harris recorded three interceptions, 10 passes defensed and scored a touchdown last year in 12 games, before breaking his fibula in Week 14. The 29-year-old is set to make $7.8 million in base salary this season in the final year of his current deal, an average annual value that ranks just 24th among active corners.

Harris told The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala on Wednesday he wasn't at a point of no return with the only franchise he's played for in his eight-year career since going undrafted in 2011 out of Kansas.

"I always wanted to retire here," Harris said. "I've been patient. I'm still open to coming back. I'm never closing that door until they close it. We could still get a deal done with the Broncos. ... Oh yeah. It's not over yet."

If Harris is dealt, it marks the complete end of the Super Bowl-winning "No Fly Zone" secondary in Denver.