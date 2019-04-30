Keenan Allen seems unimpressed by Chiefs' moves

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a smorgasbord of offseason changes on defense.

Gone are Justin Houston, Dee Ford, Eric Berry, among others. In is Frank Clark, Tyrann Mathieu, Emmanuel Ogbah, Alex Okafor, etc.

The churning of the offseason roster hasn't gone unnoticed within the division.

Los Angeles Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen was asked about the changes happening in the AFC West champion's defense.

"Since you asked, we brought it up today in the locker room," Allen said, via Gilbert Manzano of the L.A. Daily News. "We just looked at their DB (defensive back) group, and I'll just leave it at that. We've seen it."

The words themselves aren't a slight, but the tone conveyed is being interpreted as Allen being unimpressed with the changes K.C. made in the secondary.

The Chiefs signed safety Mathieu, cornerback Bashaud Breeland, and Keith Reaser (from the AAF) as free agents, and drafted safety Juan Thornhill and corner Rashad Fenton. The depth chart could currently be conceived as muddled with Berry, Steven Nelson, and Ron Parker leaving. Given that the Chiefs owned one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL last season, change necessarily doesn't mean negative, despite what Allen might see on paper in April. It can't get much worse, right?

The biggest change this offseason in K.C. came in moving from long-time DC Bob Sutton to Steve Spagnuolo.

It's likely that Allen would look at most secondaries and think he could burn them, so his take on the Chiefs doesn't come as a surprise. With the Chargers finally ending a nine-game losing streak to the Chiefs last year, perhaps L.A. believes the curse vs. K.C. is finally over.

The Chargers don't face the Chiefs until the middle of November, in Week 11, in Mexico City on Monday Night Football. The teams will likely look vastly different on that night than they appear on paper in April. Until then, Allen is free to think the Chiefs secondary isn't anything special.