Dolphins open to drafting another QB down the road

Josh Rosen is in Miami.

After sticking around Arizona on Saturday night to play in former teammate Larry Fitzgerald's charity softball game -- winning the home run derby and taking home MVP honors (no big deal) -- the quarterback jetted to South Beach.

Feels like the first day of school all over again lol â Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) April 29, 2019

The Dolphins shipped a second-round pick (62nd overall) on Friday and a 2020 fifth-round selection to the Cardinals for Rosen, who had become superfluous in Arizona after the Cards used the No. 1 overall pick on Kyler Murray.

Now that Rosen is enjoying his first day of school, questions turn to whether the quarterback will be a permanent student, or simply a one-year place-holder before being supplanted once again.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told Albert Breer of The MMQB that trading for Rosen wouldn't preclude Miami from drafting another signal-caller next year.

"Every team in the league is looking for that guy that's going to lead them to championships," Grier said. "And so for us, we're in a position where we're trying to find that guy, like a lot of teams in the league. So yeah, it was an easy decision. And it doesn't stop us from doing anything in the future. Who knows? If things go well and we feel he's the guy, who knows? But it doesn't stop us from doing anything."

It's a cheap swing for Grier that could pay off big if it connects.

The Cardinals already paid the majority of Rosen's contract in the form of a bonus, giving Miami a QB it's paying peanuts compared to other starting signal-callers. Shelling out a second-rounder and a future fifth-rounder is relatively cheap even for a one-year rental at the position.

If Rosen becomes the QB many scouts believed he could be before the 2018 draft, the Dolphins finally found their franchise quarterback, and did so cheaply.

If Rosen struggles, Grier can take another swing with a (presumably) high draft pick.

Finding a franchise signal-caller is the most important hire for every NFL organization. The Dolphins need to take as many shots as possible to find the right one until the problem is finally resolved.

After Rosen spent the weekend hitting literal home runs, Miami hopes he can become a proverbial home run in the fall.

If not, Grier will take another swing.