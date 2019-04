A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal recap the the 2019 NFL Draft that was filled with many surprises. Josh Rosen has been traded to the Dolphins (4:20) shortly after Kyler Murray was drafted first and the heroes also discuss how Joe Flacco will handle a new rookie QB drafted under him (24:29).

