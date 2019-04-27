Josh Rosen congratulates Kyler Murray on No. 1 pick

Josh Rosen's time in Arizona came to end Friday when the Cardinals traded him to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2019 second-round pick (62nd overall) and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Rosen became expendable after the Cardinals used the No. 1 overall pick to select quarterback Kyler Murray in a move widely anticipated before the draft. But Rosen drew the wrath of NFL Network analyst Steve Smith after reports surfaced Friday morning that the quarterback unfollowed the Cardinals on social media.

For his part, Rosen took the high road Saturday afternoon in a social media post by reflecting on his time in Arizona.

"I just wanted to say a couple of things after everything that just happened," Rosen said in a video clip posted on Twitter and Instagram. "Cardinals fans, thank you so much for all the continued support this past year.

"I know we didn't win as many games as we all would've hoped, but I had an unbelievable time in the desert. Unfortunately, my time here is coming to an end. But you guys are getting a hell of a player in Kyler Murray. He's going to do great things for the Red Sea."

Rosen saved special words of encouragement for his replacement and offered gratitude to Cardinals staff members.

"Kyler, I just want to congratulate you and your family on getting drafted," Rosen said. "Arizona is a really special place, and you're going to love playing and living here.

"And to my teammates and staff, and everyone who worked at the facility, I can't thank you enough for all the support and great memories you've created this past year. I'm really wishing all the Arizona Cardinals the best of luck moving forward."

The signal-caller now turns his attention to his new team and he expressed excitement over starting a new chapter, which begins Sunday morning when he boards a flight for Miami.

But before he leaves Arizona, the new Dolphins quarterback offered a recommendation to Murray on where to live.

"Kyler, one more thing," Rosen said. "An awesome two-bedroom in Old Town just came onto the market, so let me know if you're interested and I think I can get you a pretty good deal."