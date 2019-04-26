Jaguars trade up to draft tackle Jawaan Taylor

The Jaguars found a formidable first-round pass-rusher on Thursday night in Josh Allen out of Kentucky.

One day later, Jacksonville padded the club's offensive line with big-bodied Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor.

The Jaguars grabbed Taylor after swinging a trade with the Raiders for Oakland's second-round pick at No. 35 overall. Jacksonville also acquired the Raiders' fifth-round (No. 140 overall) and seventh-round (235 overall) selections in exchange for No. 38 overall and a fourth-rounder at No. 109.

Seen by some as a first-round prospect, Taylor hits the scene as a solid pass protector who allowed just one sack and 10 total pressures on 364 pass-blocking snaps in 2018. Taylor tumbled out of the first round largely because of a medical issue based around a meniscus injury, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

"I don't know how he fails," one scout told longtime beat writer Bob McGinn. "Even with bad technique, I think he's a good player ... he's a right tackle. You may try him on the left but very few have gone from right to left. Completely different skill set."

Opposing scouts believe he can shift to the bookend role. Taylor also excelled as a run-blocker at Florida and brings good size at 6-foot-5 and 312 pounds.

Taylor joins a front five that includes tackle Cam Robinson, guards Andrew Norwell and A.J. Cann and pivot Brandon Linder. The pick is a boost to newly signed signal-caller Nick Foles in Jacksonville's new-look offense.