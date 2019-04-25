Jaguars select pass rusher Josh Allen with No. 7 pick

Duval is doubling down on defense.

The Jacksonville Jaguars chose Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen with the seventh overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Allen was highly regarded as one of the draft's top pass rushers and was thought at one point to go as high as No. 3 to the New York Jets. But the New Jersey native fell past Gang Green and Big Blue, right into the hands of Tom Coughlin and the Jaguars.

The edge rusher figures to replace the production of Dante Fowler, Jacksonville's first-round pick from 2015 whom they traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season. Allen joins a fierce front seven in Duval that already boasts Yannick Ngakoue, Marcell Dareus, Calais Campbell, Telvin Smith and Myles Jack.

The Jags were mocked to select an offensive player like Iowa's T.J. Hockenson at No. 7 (the TE fell to Detroit at No. 8), but Allen was to valuable of a pick to pass up.