Cardinals' Kyler Murray: 'I'm here to change things up'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray knows the spotlight is on him as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Murray, though, told reporters during a Friday introductory news conference that he fully embraces the tremendous expectations placed on him as a franchise signal-caller.

"As a kid, that's what you dream of: going to an organization and being that guy, turning the program around, organization around, winning Super Bowls," Murray said. "Like I said, I don't shy away from hard work. I feel like I'm not here to lose games or go through the motions. I'm here to change things up, so I'm ready to go. I can't wait."

The Cardinals certainly placed a lot of faith in Murray with the selection to help turn around a franchise that has gone 18-29-1 over the past three seasons, including a dismal 3-13 mark in 2018.

Murray provides a dynamic dual-threat skill set to contribute to the rebuilding effort in Arizona with first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury. In his lone season as a full-time starter at Oklahoma, Murray threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns against just seven interceptions, while added 1,001 yards rushing and 12 rushing scores.

Still, the rookie signal-caller joins an awkward situation on his new team when considering the presence of quarterback Josh Rosen, whom the Cardinals traded up for in 2018 to select with the 10th overall pick.

Rosen had been linked to trade grumblings leading to the first round of Thursday night's draft before the selection of Murray. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported earlier Friday that the Miami Dolphins are engaged in talks with the Cardinals, but nothing is imminent.

General manager Steve Keim has remained steadfast on his stance that the Cardinals simply won't give away Rosen.

So, the bigger question going forward is what happens if Rosen remains on the roster after the draft and the Cardinals enter organized team activities and even training camp with two first-round quarterbacks?

Murray said his focus will fall on improving every day regardless of situation.

"That's my job," Murray said. "I'm not really worried about starting the first game or anything like that. For me, all I can do is come in, get better each and every day."