Chris Long still uncertain about future with Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles veteran defensive end Chris Long remains under contract with a 12th professional season looming on the horizon.

Whether Long, who turned 34 in March, decides to suit up is the bigger question.

"I'm pretty undecided, but from the looks of things they're going to make it hard for me in my favorite city," Long said, via Jarrett Bell of USA Today. "We'll see."

USA Today points out Long didn't go into specifics, but Bell speculates the decision could surround finances when considering the veteran defensive end is scheduled to earn a base salary of $5.5 million in 2019.

Long told Bell that he "really wanted play" as recently as last month, but the decision is now currently unknown. The defensive end also apparently doesn't feel a sense of motivation to attend the 10 days of voluntary organized team activities, which the Eagles kick off on May 21.

"I definitely am not feeling like going to OTAs," Long said. "We'll see what happens. If there's any place that will make you try to do it again, it's Philly. But it's tough."

Whatever Long decides on his future, the Eagles should have defensive line depth on the edges.

The team signed Brandon Graham to a three-year extension in early March, re-signed Vinny Curry to a one-year deal shortly after free agency began and have last year's first-round pick, Derek Barnett, returning.

The Eagles could also elect to bolster the defensive end position during the NFL Draft.