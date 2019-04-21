Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, recovering after 12-hour surgery

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced on Sunday that she was at home recovering after undergoing a 12-hour brain surgery.
The procedure was supposed to take six hours but Stafford's surgeon found she had an "abnormal vein" during surgery. Stafford said that she is now "home and learning my new norm."
Stafford wrote on Instagram earlier this month that she began to experience spells of vertigo in January, and when they continued a Lions team doctor recommended that she undergo an MRI exam on her brain.
The MRI result showed that Stafford had a "tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves."
Matthew Stafford was not with the Lions during their offseason workout program last week as he tended to his wife and family.
This Easter is the beginning of a new life for me. I wanna take a second to thank all of you for all the prayers. They have worked. I know they have. When they opened me up, I had an abnormal vein.. maybe abnormal for other neurosurgeons, but not the one We chose. He had seen it before and written a paper on it. Thatâs truly Godâs work. The prayers for my family, Iâm beyond thankful for. A six hour surgery went to 12 hours and although they were anxious and scared, your prayers got them through. Thank you. Thank you so much. Now I am home and learning my new norm. Itâll take some time, but I really just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for all your support, thoughts and prayers. It means more than yâall will ever know. #cupscrew