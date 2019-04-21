Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, recovering after 12-hour surgery

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced on Sunday that she was at home recovering after undergoing a 12-hour brain surgery.

The procedure was supposed to take six hours but Stafford's surgeon found she had an "abnormal vein" during surgery. Stafford said that she is now "home and learning my new norm."

Stafford wrote on Instagram earlier this month that she began to experience spells of vertigo in January, and when they continued a Lions team doctor recommended that she undergo an MRI exam on her brain.

The MRI result showed that Stafford had a "tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves."

Matthew Stafford was not with the Lions during their offseason workout program last week as he tended to his wife and family.