Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, to undergo brain surgery

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced on Wednesday that she will be undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Stafford wrote on Instagram that she began to experience spells of vertigo in January, and when they continued a Lions team doctor recommended that she undergo an MRI exam on her brain.

The MRI result showed that Stafford had a "tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves."

Kelly Stafford wrote that during this time she is asking for "prayers and support" as she prepares for the operation.

"Things to pray for: -calmness in these next 2 weeks as I know anxiety will run high in myself & my whole family leading up to the day of surgery," Stafford wrote. "That God be in the room with the surgeons & give them all the guidance, steadiness, & confidence they need. -my safety during and after surgery.

"Please pray for Matthew as I know his nerves will be high during this surgery. I couldn't imagine being out in that waiting room."