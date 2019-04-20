Jared Goff: Contract extension 'not on my mind at all'

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, former first-overall pick Jared Goff is in line for a mega-extension sometime in the next 23 months.

Despite the recent record-breaking deal handed out to division rival signal-caller Russell Wilson, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback said this week that he is not thinking about his contract situation as offseason workouts commence.

"Not on my mind at all," Goff told reporters, per the Los Angeles Times. "I know the deal and understand that I hired an agent for that reason, and things always work out. You continue to play well, it will work itself out."

Goff is among a quartet of young signal-callers who could earn big money over the next two seasons. Dak Prescott's contract expires after the 2019 season. So does Carson Wentz's, though Philly should exercise his fifth-year option. Patrick Mahomes is rumored to become the first $200 million quarterback when his deal is negotiated.

Los Angeles is expected to exercise Goff's fifth-year option before it offers any extension to the fourth-year quarterback. Under that option, Goff would make over $20 million guaranteed for injury in 2020, a steep raise from $4.3 million in 2019, per Spotrac. The deadline to place the option on Goff is May 3.

When Goff gets his extension, it will be the latest in a slew of large contracts handed out by Los Angeles over the past nine months. Aaron Donald (six years, $135M in August), Brandin Cooks (five years, $81M in July) and Todd Gurley (four years, $60M in July) all cashed in before the Rams' NFC title season. Next up are Goff and cornerback Marcus Peters.

There is no apparent timeline for an extension, however. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in late March that it is unlikely the team will extend Goff before the start of the season.

As Rams coach Sean McVay put it at last month's Annual League Meeting, "Whether it happens this year, next year, those are things we haven't really gotten into in depth about yet."

On the forefront of Goff and the Rams' minds is bouncing back from last year's disappointing finish. Securing their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future can wait.