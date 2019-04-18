ATN: Schedule Release Takes; You're the GM

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- is joined by Colleen Elizabeth Wolfe to go over all of the news in the NFL. Not to worry, Seahawks fans, Russell Wilson strikes a deal (06:13)! Cardinals QB (for now) Josh Rosen responds to how he's handling the offseason (12:33). On Wednesday, the media released its 2019 regular season schedule where it seems like some teams got off easier than others (14:56). The segment everyone has been looking forward to leading up to the draft, "You're the GM," is finally here (31:20).

Listen to the podcast below: