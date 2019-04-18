NFL draft details: 2019 mock drafts, dates, what to know

The 2019 NFL Draft is almost here, so it's time to get fully up to speed! How many draft picks does each team have? What are the latest mock drafts projecting? Here's your guide to weekend.

The draft, which begins on Thursday, April 25, will be held for the first time in Nashville, Tennessee. NFL fans will be able to tune in on a variety of platforms to watch every selection from the three-day event. Round 1 will commence at 8:00 p.m. ET.

For the first time ever, ABC is set to broadcast all three days of the draft, including two nights of primetime coverage, in a simulcast with NFL Network and ESPN. Online coverage will be LIVE at NFL.com/Watch.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the draft:

When is the draft? And how can I watch?

NFL Draft TV Schedule

Thursday, April 25: 8:00 p.m. EDT

NFL Draft, Round 1

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes | NFL.com/Watch

Friday, April 26: 7:00 p.m. EDT

NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3

ABC, ESPN/ESPN2, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes | NFL.com/Watch

Saturday, April 27: Noon EDT

NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes | NFL.com/Watch

See more details about tuning into the NFL draft here.

How many picks does each team have in the draft?

The New England Patriots and New York Giants are tied for the most picks in the 2019 draft with 12 apiece ahead of the event. The Seattle Seahawks enter the draft with just four selections. To see a complete breakdown of every pick from every team, click here.

The 2019 NFL Draft order is set for the first round (based on last season's records and adjusted for trades):

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants (via Browns)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (via Bears)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (via Cowboys)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Green Bay Packers (via Saints)

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. New England Patriots

How can I track the draft online?

Check out the NFL Draft Tracker ahead of the selections and from Round 1 onward to read more about top prospects and team needs.

Who are the top prospects in the 2019 draft?

From Baker Mayfield to Sam Darnold, last season saw an influx of rookie quarterbacks. Can the 2019 draft deliver another dominant passing class with long-term solutions for a handful of NFL teams?

Top signal-callers in this year's draft include Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins and Drew Lock. While Murray has been projected as a likely No. 1 selection, the Cardinals haven't given any indication which way they're leaning.

Among non-quarterbacks, many draft analysts expect Ohio State pass-rusher Nick Bosa to headline the class. Josh Allen, Quinnen Williams, Devin White and Ed Oliver should join him in the early-going on Thursday night.

Here's a quick breakdown of hot prospects to keep an eye on at every position:

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock

Running backs: Josh Jacobs, David Montgomery, Damien Harris

Wide receivers: Marquise Brown, A.J. Brown, N'Keal Harry

Tight ends: T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant, Irv Smith Jr.

Offensive tackles: Jawaan Taylor, Andre Dillard, Jonah Williams

Offensive guards/centers: Garrett Bradbury, Elgton Jenkins, Erik McCoy

Defensive tackles: Quinnen Williams, Ed Oliver, Christian Wilkins

Edge: Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, Clelin Ferrell

Linebackers: Devin White, Devin Bush, Mack Wilson

Cornerbacks: Byron Murphy, Greedy Williams, Rock Ya-Sin

Safeties: Johnathan Abram, Taylor Rapp, Darnell Savage

For an in-depth look at potential first-rounders, along with some second- and third-round prospects, check out Daniel Jeremiah's latest top 50 rankings and Bucky Brooks' latest positional prospect rankings.

What are the latest NFL mock drafts projecting?

Is Tampa Bay going to snag Devin White a top-five pick? Could Montez Sweat break into the top 10 as a high-upside linebacker? NFL.com's expert analysts have been putting together mock drafts for the past months to help answer those questions and more.

See full NFL mock draft breakdowns and more pre-draft coverage on the 2019 NFL Mock Draft Central.

For more mock drafts and team-by-team draft order details, visit the NFL Draft homepage.