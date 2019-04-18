Mosley: Adam Gase joined Jets to take down Patriots

Adam Gase switched jobs but stayed in the AFC East, home of the greatest dynasty in modern NFL history. The new New York Jets coach did so with one goal in mind: Knock off the New England Patriots.

"He's going for that one team that's been winning every single year in the division," new linebacker C.J. Mosley said Wednesday, via the New York Daily News. "He said that's one of the main reasons he came here. We all believe that. And the guys that are the new additions to the team ... we're pretty much here for the same reason. We know what team's been up top for a long time. We feel we have the tools, the players and the game-plan to get that done."

Many Jets coaches have tried. Most failed miserably.

As Sam Darnold said last week, the Patriots and Tom Brady have dominated the division the majority of his life.

Bill Belichick's squad has won 15 of the past 16 AFC East titles, including 10 straight. The last time the Jets finished ahead of the Pats in the division was 2002. Gang Green has lost six straight games to the Patriots, dating back to Week 16, 2015 -- Todd Bowles' only victory over New England.

Gase spent the past three seasons in Miami, where he went 2-4 against the Patriots, with both victories coming at home.

The schedule release on Wednesday revealed that the Jets will face the Patriots twice in the first half of the season (Week 3, Week 7). If ever there is a good time to face the Pats, historically it's at the beginning of the season, before Belichick works out all the kinks in his steamroller.

The new coach and new players know that to get where they want to go, they must finally overcome Belichick and Brady.

"He came here to win," Mosley said of Gase. "At the end of the day, history shows who we have to beat to get to that top spot. Not overlooking anybody else in the division definitely or anybody else on our schedule, but we know if you want to get to where we got to be, we know what chair we got to knock off."

Knocking off the Patriots might be the main goal, but we're confident Gase would enjoy beating up on his former team in Miami this season as well.