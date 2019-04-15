Tyreek Hill present for start of offseason workouts

Tyreek Hill won't avoid work amid a legal investigation.

The receiver is planning to report to the facility as the Kansas City Chiefs open offseason conditioning workouts Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. Chiefs coach Andy Reid later confirmed to reporters that Hill was present at the facility.

Hill is being investigated by local authorities for a potential domestic incident. On March 15, the Chiefs announced the team was aware of a police report listing Hill's address and identifying a juvenile as the victim. Hill's fiancé, Crystal Espinal, is listed among "others involved" in the police report. The couple has a 3-year-old son.

Hill has not been charged with a crime. The NFL is not expected to rule or make any conclusions on Hill's situation until child protective services in Overland Park, Kan., finishes its investigation into an alleged battery involving a juvenile, Rapoport previously reported.

Reid said last month at the NFL Annual Meeting that he has not been in contact with Hill since reports surfaced the wideout was being investigated by police.

Now Reid was able to meet with Hill face-to-face as the Chiefs began their offseason workouts.

"Tyreek is here," Reid told reporters, per Arrowhead Pride. "I don't have anything further to tell you from the statement we put out. There has been no news on it, so I'm going to leave it at that. I've had a chance to say to hello to him. I have done that, and a chance to see him in the meeting."