Back to work: 23 NFL teams begin offseason program

Tax Day 2019 is back-to-work day for most of the NFL.

Monday marks the opening of offseason workouts for 23 NFL teams:

Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Redskins.

Eight teams with a new head coach previously opened offseason conditioning.

The final team, the New Orleans Saints, won't begin their program until next week.

For players who switched teams in the months since the season ended, it marks the beginning of a new journey in a new city.

First day of school tomorrow â Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 15, 2019

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the offseason program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation. Teams can meet with players up to four hours a day. Only strength coaches are permitted on the field and workouts are limited to 90 minutes.

