2019 NFL Draft: Which team should trade up in Round 1? And for whom?

Some of the most exciting moments of the NFL draft stem from the unexpected trades that go down each year, stunning the audience at the event and those watching from home.

If we include the pre-draft Colts-Jets swap that allowed Gang Green to select Sam Darnold third overall, there were eight trades in Round 1 of last year's draft in which a team moved up targeting a specific player.

So, with the first round of this year's draft less than two weeks away, which team should trade up in the first round? And for whom? Our experts weigh in: