2019 NFL Draft: Which team should trade up in Round 1? And for whom?

Some of the most exciting moments of the NFL draft stem from the unexpected trades that go down each year, stunning the audience at the event and those watching from home.
If we include the pre-draft Colts-Jets swap that allowed Gang Green to select Sam Darnold third overall, there were eight trades in Round 1 of last year's draft in which a team moved up targeting a specific player.
So, with the first round of this year's draft less than two weeks away, which team should trade up in the first round? And for whom? Our experts weigh in:
Dolphins should move up to get quarterback of the futureRight now, the Miami Dolphins are riding into the season with Ryan Fitzpatrick, who signed a two-year deal in March. With the spotty veteran in place as a bridge quarterback, the new regime must think about its quarterback of the future. This draft has several players with the potential to become a franchise QB, but the signal-caller they want might not be available at 13th overall. Miami general manager Chris Grier would be wise to trade up and nab Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, who has the best arm talent in this class.
Numerous teams will make a play for Kyler Murray if the Cards keep Josh RosenIf the Cardinals don't deal Josh Rosen, it's likely they won't take Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick. IF it plays out this way -- and that's a big IF -- expect quarterback-needy or interested teams ( Redskins, Giants, Bengals, Raiders, among others) to make the BIG move of the night. Murray has the skill set to play in any system, so if a team believes the kid will be the next Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes or Baker Mayfield, it will no doubt make aggressive moves to land the Heisman Trophy winner.
Even with two first-round picks, Big Blue must make a move for QB/pass rusherI think we'll see several trades happen in Round 1. I expect Washington will jump up to draft a quarterback, and Seattle should make a move for a wide receiver, considering the latest Doug Baldwin news. But the trade I'm taking is a team with a pair of first-round draft picks -- the New York Giants (Nos. 6, 17). GM Dave Gettleman's crew needs a quarterback of the future, as well as a D-line disrupter after dealing away Damon Harrison and Olivier Vernon. If the Giants select a quarterback early, I still expect them to make a move to get the guy they think will most improve the defensive front. If they select a pass rusher at No. 6, it's likely the Giants will jump up to select a quarterback. I'd have my eye on Dwayne Haskins if I were the GM.
Doug Pederson's Eagles must rebuild up frontThe Philadelphia Eagles should trade up for an offensive tackle, with Jason Peters and Lane Johnson getting up there in years. Two prospects they may have a shot at drafting at No. 25 overall are Mississippi LT Greg Little and Oklahoma RT Cody Ford, with the left tackle being the greater need. The Eagles won Super Bowl LII and made the playoffs last year because of the play of their offensive line. It is the backbone of the team.
Washington is a quarterback away from being a playoff contenderWith Alex Smith unlikely to take the field in 2019, the Washington Redksins must start over in terms of finding their future -- with Case Keenum and Colt McCoy atop the depth chart. The Redskins, who led the division in 2018 before Smith went down, have a roster that is primed for success. A quarterback away from being a playoff contender, they should trade up from No. 15 for Missouri's Drew Lock. Lock is battle-tested from playing in the SEC, has a lot of arm strength and is the prototype a lot of NFL teams covet. He could get this offense headed back in the right direction.