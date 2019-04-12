Panthers sign Chris Hogan to one-year contract

The Carolina Panthers added depth and experience to the wide receiver position.

The Panthers announced on Friday the signing of Chris Hogan to a one-year deal.

"It took a little longer than originally expected, but I'm super excited about coming to Carolina," Hogan said via the team website. "This is an opportunity to prove myself again as a player."

Hogan spent the past three seasons with the New England Patriots and now joins a crowded wide receiver position in Carolina.

D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel project as the starters, with Hogan, Torrey Smith, Jarius Wright, Rashad Ross, Mose Frazier, Andre Levrone and DeAndrew White also currently on the Panthers' offseason roster.

With his arrival in Carolina, Hogan will also go from hauling in passes from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to catching balls from Panthers signal-caller Cam Newton.

"Tom was great. He demanded a lot and was an ultimate competitor," Hogan said. "From what I hear and just from watching Cam, he's the ultimate competitor as well. Really excited about the opportunity to play with him."

Hogan originally entered the league in 2011 as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth with the San Francisco 49ers. He had practice squad stints with the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins before spending four seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2012-15).

On his career, the 31-year-old Hogan has appeared in 88 games with 34 starts, totaling 194 catches for 2,610 yards and 18 touchdowns.