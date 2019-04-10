Marquise Brown looks 'excellent' in combine re-check

For the majority of 2019 NFL Draft hopefuls, the NFL Scouting Combine has been and departed from Indianapolis in February.

However, for those in need of medical re-checks, such as Oklahoma receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (foot), Stanford running back Bryce Love (ACL) and Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ACL), a return trip came Wednesday.

While Simmons and Love still have question marks, Brown's progress seems to be as promising as his skills.

A game-breaker boasting phenomenal speed and quickness, Brown looked impressive and examinations on his foot were "excellent," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Up to the Minute.

Brown is NFL Network analyst Bucky Brook's top receiver in the draft and seen by many as a mirror image of DeSean Jackson. The talented Sooner underwent Lisfranc surgery in January and NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes it might prevent Brown from being drafted within the top 20, but he's still likely to go in the first round.

Jeremiah has Brown as the 16th-ranked prospect in the draft, just a spot ahead of Simmons.

Simmons injured his knee working out in preparation for the draft back in February. Rapoport reports that Simmons' MRI looked "really good," but it's still too early in the process for doctors to chime in as to whether the injury will carry long-term effects.

It's a similar situation for Love, whose ACL injury is still a little too early in the healing process.