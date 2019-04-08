Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown visiting Buccaneers

After losing Adam Humphries in free agency and trading DeSean Jackson, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are kicking the tires on a draft prospect at the receiver position.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is visiting the Bucs on Monday, per a source informed of the situation.

The speedy Oklahoma product missed the NFL Scouting Combine after undergoing Lisfranc surgery following a foot injury suffered in December. Brown is expected to be ready for training camp.

The 5-foot-9 wideout has consistently ranked as NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top receiver heading into the draft later this month. Interestingly, Jeremiah calls Brown a "DeSean Jackson clone" with similar size and explosive ability to the former Bucs speedster.

With Humphries and Jackson gone, the Bucs lost 117 receptions from last year's team. Chris Godwin is expected to play a bigger role alongside Mike Evans, and Tampa added former Ravens first-round pick Breshad Perriman as a speed element with upside. Still, kicking the tires on draft prospects makes sense for the Bucs.

Brown likely wouldn't be a candidate for the No. 5 overall pick -- especially with the Bucs owning glaring needs elsewhere -- but could be a consideration if GM Jason Licht trades down in the first round. Doing due diligence on an injured player like Brown also makes sense from Tampa's perspective in case he somehow slides on draft day and the Bucs are in position to nab a talented playmaker later than projected.