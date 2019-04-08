Von Miller: Odell was 'hurt initially' about trade

Von Miller saw firsthand how the waves of emotion hit Odell Beckham Jr. after the trade from New York to Cleveland.

The Denver Broncos pass rusher was in Europe with OBJ when the receiver got the news of the trade in early March. Last week at the start of offseason workouts, NFL Network's James Palmer asked Miller what he saw from Beckham in that moment.

"He was hurt. He was hurt initially," Miller said. "He loved New York. He loved his teammates. He loved the team. Whenever you get hit with something like that, you're going to be hurt. You're going to feel some type of disappointment with that.

"But immediately after that, he was excited for his new opportunity. I think you saw all his all his (new) teammates on Twitter and Instagram, they love him as well. They're excited to have him. The whole city of Cleveland is excited to have him. He's the new LeBron [James] there, so he's excited about that, and he's going to be ready to go."

The roller coaster of emotions is not surprising. NFL Network's Kimberly Jones has mentioned multiple times that Beckham found the trade from New York to be "bittersweet." Giants running back Saquon Barkley similarly relayed OBJ's immediate hurt feelings.

We also saw the positive side last week during the Browns' press conference that included Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett. At the time, OBJ spoke about how much it meant to reunite with Landry.

Beckham now works in a city where he can help turn around a franchise long locked in the cellar. His immediate reaction might have been hurtfulness, but in the long run, the trade from New York could prove to be a positive turning point for OBJ's career.