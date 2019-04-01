OBJ on future with Browns: 'It's about being a legend'

Odell Beckham Jr. turns a young 27 on Nov. 5, a period of life where some in his age group are still trying to find themselves.

Beckham, though, is at peace with himself and his situation on a new team after the New York Giants sent him packing to the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster trade on March 12.

"At the end of the day, I know where I'm at in life," Beckham said Monday on the first day of the Browns' voluntary offseason workout program. "I don't need to be in New York. I don't need to be in L.A. I can be in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It doesn't matter where I'm at.

"I've created this what I've called a legacy. It never really crossed my mind going to Cleveland and worrying about marketing or worrying about any of that. I care about football. I care about winning. I didn't step into this game to be famous, that's just what fell into my lap."

With the Browns, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver will team with quarterback Baker Mayfield and former college teammate Jarvis Landry, who is among Beckham's best friends, to provide a potent trio of young weapons.

Seated on stage with Mayfield, Landry and defensive end Myles Garrett during Monday's news conference, Beckham admitted he needed time to get over the shock on being traded.

But time heals, and Beckham fully embraces his new team. The star wide receiver also told reporters that he hasn't produced his best numbers yet despite totaling 390 catches for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in five seasons in New York. The span includes four 1,000-yard receiving campaigns.

"We talked about legendary, we talked about a legacy, we talked about gold jackets -- that's our conversations," Beckham said. "It never was about money. It never was about a payday. It's about being a legend. And I think that this is about our everyday lives. We do this every single day.

"You come in, ask questions and we're up here answering them, but I think this moment is going to be more iconic than we all realize right now. That's obviously what we want the goal to be. We'll look back in ten years, 'Man, remember April 1, 2019?' The start of something great and I was happy to be part of that."

Legendary. Iconic. Legacy.

Beckham punctuated the three words during his introduction to a packed media room, and his current path with new teammates to those life-time achievements begins yet again with the Browns.