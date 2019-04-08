Cardinals, Packers, Jets open offseason workouts

The final four teams to make coaching changes this offseason will report to work this week.

The Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and New York Jets kick off offseason workouts today with players reporting. The Cincinnati Bengals open their doors tomorrow.

The group joins the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who began offseason workouts last week.

The eight clubs who hired a new head coach after the end of the 2018 regular season are allowed a jumpstart on their offseason workout programs. The rest of the NFL opens next Monday, April 15.

The beginning of the workout program is highly restricted by the collective bargaining agreement. Teams can meet with players four hours a day max. Only strength coaches are permitted on the field, and workouts are limited to 90 minutes -- no footballs are allowed.

Basically, it's supervised workouts at this stage.

More importantly for new coaches is the chance to meet with players and go over their fresh playbook.

Monday's trio of teams offers some intriguing storylines to follow during the dreary, rain-soaked April. Josh Rosen is expected to report to Arizona despite persistent talks of the team possibly moving on to Kyle Murray in the NFL Draft. In Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers will surely be asked about the explosive report regarding his role in the end of the Mike McCarthy era with the Packers. And the Jets are always Jetsy.

For 24 other teams, this marks the final week of break before spring class resumes and stretches into the summer. Rest up one more week.