Roundup: WR Seth Roberts signs with Ravens

Wide receiver Seth Roberts wasn't unemployed for long.

A day after being released by the Oakland Raiders, Roberts signed a one-year deal, pending a physical, with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced. ESPN first reported the news.

Whether he meets the criteria of the Ravens taking at-bats and swinging at the wide receiver spot remains to be seen, but there's little arguing Roberts lands in a good spot with an opportunity for playing time.

After parting ways with Michael Crabtree and watching John Brown sign with the Buffalo Bills during free agency, the Ravens have a clear need at a position currently led by Willie Snead and Chris Moore. Baltimore also has a pair of 2018 draft picks in Jordan Lasley and Jaleel Scott returing.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Roberts provides experience from four seasons in Oakland, where he totaled 158 catches for 1,826 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Here are other transactions we're monitoring from Friday:

1. The Oakland Raiders announced the signing of safety Jordan Richards on Friday afternoon. Terms were not disclosed. Richards is a four-year vet who played 2018 with the Falcons, making a career-high 12 starts.

2. The Cleveland Browns signed receiver Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi. This will be the wideout's first NFL job.

3. The Chicago Bears announced the signing of exclusive rights player Rashaad Coward, an offensive lineman, on Friday.