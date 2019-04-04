Roundup: Raiders release Seth Roberts after 4 seasons

The Oakland Raiders' offseason overhaul of their receiver corps continues.

The Raiders released wideout Seth Roberts on Thursday, the team announced. ESPN first reported the news.

Roberts, an undrafted free agent in 2014, spent four years in Oakland, snagging 158 passes for 1,826 yards and 13 touchdowns. Cutting the receiver saves the Raiders $4.8 million on the salary cap.

The decision to jettison Roberts comes after Jon Gruden's squad made massive upgrades to the receiver unit in the past month. First came the blockbuster trade for star Antonio Brown. The Raiders then signed speedsters Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson. On Wednesday, the club added veteran Ryan Grant to the corps.

The overhaul left Roberts the odd man out in Oakland.

The 28-year-old caught 45 passes for 494 yards with two touchdowns in 2018 for an underwhelming Raiders receiver group.

At 6-foot-2, Roberts remains a viable slot receiver for a team in need of veteran depth. Last season, he played 79 percent of his snaps from the slot, per Next Gen Stats.

Here are other transactions we're monitoring Thursday

1. The Seahawks announced the signings defensive end Cassius Marsh and linebacker Nate Orchard.

Marsh began his career in Seattle and spent three seasons with the 'Hawks before spending time with the Pariots and Niners. Orchard, who was featured in last year's season of Hard Knocks, split time with the Bills and Chiefs in 2018 after failing to make the Browns' final 53-man roster.