2019 NFL Draft: Who is the best pass rusher in this class?

To say the 2019 NFL Draft class has a deep pool of pass rushers is an understatement. This disruptive group is painted all over NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects list, along with every mock draft on the internet.

Expected to go early on Day 1 of this month's draft (you can watch live on NFL Network beginning at 8 p.m. ET on April 25) are pass rushers Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, Montez Sweat, Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary, Ed Oliver, Christian Wilkins and the list goes on.

After considering all the top talents from this deep position group, who is the best pass rusher in this draft class?



Bucky Brooks

Bucky Brooks

The best pass rusher in this draft class is Josh Allen. The Kentucky prospect not only has the physical attributes but he has a long resume of production, including his final season when he tied for sixth nationally with 21.5 tackles for loss and ranked second in the FBS in both sacks (17) and forced fumbles (five). He displays dominant flashes on tape and his rare combination of speed, quickness and power allows him to turn the corner consistently. Plus, he's a good worker and his game will continue to improve at the next level.



Charley Casserly

Charley Casserly

The best pass rusher in this draft is Ohio State's Nick Bosa. He can be quick and explosive off the edge to beat offensive tackles, and he also shows the ability to beat blockers on the inside. He can pressure the quarterback and rush from anywhere on the defensive line with his quickness, explosiveness and versatility.



Maurice Jones-Drew

Maurice Jones-Drew

When evaluating pass rushers, it's all about production and what they actually did at the college level -- not their potential in the NFL. That's why I have to go with Josh Allen. The Kentucky edge rusher logged 17 sacks last season (second in the FBS), which tells me that he has the goods to make the passer consistently uncomfortable.



Brian Baldinger

Brian Baldinger

There's only one pass rusher in this class (that I see) that has an advanced skill set coming into the league: Nick Bosa. A lot of other guys have great potential, but they aren't close to finished when it comes to learning the art of pass rushing. Bosa can dip, bend, play the left or right side of the line or inside. He is so versatile and has countless counter moves so he doesn't stay blocked. He has an uncanny ability to consistently get to the quarterback because of that elite skill set coming out of college.