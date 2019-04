2019 NFL Draft: Who is the best pass rusher in this class?

There's one guy in this class that has Von Miller-like closing qualities

Kentucky's Josh Allen is the best pass rusher in this class because he gets to the quarterback in critical moments, whether it's during a play on third down, in the red zone or down the stretch in the fourth quarter. The explosive defender compares to Denver's Von Miller in the way that he can cause a disruption on any given play, and how he can put a game away with a batted down pass or strip. Allen's a closer-type player that every NFL team is trying to get.