Cardinals to host Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams

The Arizona Cardinals continue to do their due diligence with draft prospects.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Cards will host both defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams on top-30 visits to Arizona on Thursday, per a source informed of the decision.

While the scuttle around NFL circles continues to suggest the Cardinals will select Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray, the Arizona brass rightly presses forward by meeting with other top prospects on the board.

Bosa is regarded by most as the top player entering the draft. The Ohio State product ranks No. 1 on NFL Network Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's latest Top 50 prospects list. Williams, a body-moving road-grader, sits at No. 2 overall on Jeremiah's list, and is considered the top interior lineman.

Bosa or Williams would help fill clear needs on a Cardinals defense that was gashed last season.

The Cardinals are smartly trying not to tip their pick with the draft sitting three weeks from today. While the football world believes Murray will be the choice, if the team decides to move out of the top spot via trade or determines sticking with Josh Rosen is the prudent choice, getting to know their other options is simply good business.

As for the prospects, this is the time of the calendar they increase their frequent-flyer miles. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted that Bosa is expected to visit with the entire top-6 within the next couple weeks -- he's already met with the 49ers and Giants. Williams visited the 49ers and Raiders this week.

Bosa and Williams are expected to be off the board within the top five on the NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.