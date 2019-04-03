2016 NFL Draft do-over: Dak Prescott goes No. 15 to Browns

There's an old saying that you can't fairly judge a draft class until three seasons into the players' NFL careers. Well, for the class of 2016, we've reached that point. With that in mind, I thought it would be a good time to take a look at how that draft would play out if teams had the knowledge of how these players would perform in the league BEFORE making their picks on the night of April 28, 2016. Here's how I think it would go in a redo.
NOTE: The Patriots were stripped of their 2016 first-round pick for the team's role in Deflategate, so there were only 31 picks in Round 1.
The
Rams knew whom they wanted when they
traded up to this pick and there is no reason to think they wouldn't do it all over again.
Actual pick: Goff.
Here's another team that
aggressively targeted their man in 2016. The
Eagles just let
Nick Foles walk. So, yeah, they would draft Wentz again.
Actual pick: Wentz.
Bosa's 2018 was limited to nine games (including the postseason) due to injury, but his stellar production -- averages .81 sacks per game (28.5 through 35 regular season games) -- is just what the
Chargers hoped for when they made this pick.
Actual pick: Bosa.
Drafting a running back this early was considered unusual, but Elliott's success shows the
Cowboys knew exactly what they were doing.
Actual pick: Elliott.
Arguably the premier cover corner in the league, Ramsey can be a little extra in the attitude department, but he's a great player.
Actual pick: Ramsey.
The actual pick here --
Ronnie Stanley -- has been solid for the
Ravens, but Jones is a monster and fits perfectly in the
Ravens' defensive front.
Actual pick: Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame.
I could have San Francisco take a receiver here, but Buckner has really come into his own and the
49ers were decimated up front at the time of this pick. Buckner stays put.
Actual pick: Buckner.
A big, physical, ballhawking cornerback is exactly what the
Titans could have used in the 2016 draft.
Actual pick: Jack Conklin, OT, Michigan State.
Chicago tried to fill this spot with
Leonard Floyd, but the reality is that Ngakoue has been the type of edge rusher they hoped Floyd would become.
Actual pick: Leonard Floyd, edge, Georgia.
Sure, in this scenario,
Odell Beckham, Jr. is still on the team. However, the
Giants took
Sterling Shepard in the second round in '16, so it would have made sense to address that need with Hill in Round 1. There's currently some uncertainty about Hill, given that his status could be impacted by the outcome of an
ongoing police investigation into alleged battery of a juvenile in which Hill may be involved, but his on-field performance to this point warrants this selection.
Actual pick: Eli Apple, CB, Ohio State.
Rankins would give the Bucs another formidable interior defensive lineman, and he could be highly disruptive playing next to
Gerald McCoy.
Actual pick: Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida.
This works out pretty well for the
Saints. They still get Thomas, although it's 35 picks earlier than where they originally drafted him.
Actual pick: Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville.
The
Dolphins grabbed
Laremy Tunsil in this spot originally, so there's no reason not to give them the more consistent option at tackle here.
Actual pick: Laremy Tunsil, OT, Mississippi.
Oakland had (and still has) a need at inside linebacker. Jones would have been a great fit given his range as a playmaker.
Actual pick: Karl Joseph, S, West Virginia.
Prescott goes from the fourth round to Round 1 in this draft do-over. He would have filled the
Browns' biggest need as a high-character starting quarterback.
Actual pick: Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor.
The
Lions took Reed's 'Bama teammate,
A'Shawn Robinson, in the second round in 2016, but they don't wait to address that need this time around. We'll give them Reed, who showed off impressive rush talent last year.
Actual pick: Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio State.
The
Falcons stick with their enforcer on the backend. A knee injury suffered in the season opener ended his 2018 campaign, but he's delivered the goods for Atlanta when healthy.
Actual pick: Neal.
The
Colts are able to take a quality tackle and move him to the right side to protect
Andrew Luck.
Actual pick: Ryan Kelly, C, Alabama.
The
Bills selected linebacker
Reggie Ragland with the 41st pick of the 2016 draft, but they traded him for a fourth-rounder just a year later. Taking an even quicker, more versatile linebacker is the play this time.
Actual pick: Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson.
They took a safety --
Jamal Adams -- sixth overall a year later, but the need was there in 2016. Let's give them one of the steals of the 2016 draft in Byard, who went in Round 3 (64th overall).
Actual pick: Darron Lee, LB, Ohio State.
Whitehair would be the plug-and-play option at center instead of
Nick Martin, whom they took in the second round of this draft.
Actual pick: Will Fuller, WR, Notre Dame.
In a draft that severely underperformed at the WR position, Boyd gives the
Redskins a much-needed consistent option as a pass catcher.
Actual pick: Josh Doctson, WR, TCU.
Tunsil can play guard or tackle, but he certainly would have provided immediate competition for
Matt Kalil at left tackle.
Actual pick: Laquon Treadwell, WR, Mississippi.
We'll stick with a cornerback here for the
Bengals and give them an upgrade over their actual pick.
Actual pick: William Jackson III, CB, Houston.
Jackson goes one pick later than he did in 2016. Pittsburgh needed DB help so badly that they addressed the position with their first two picks in 2016 (
Artie Burns and Sean Davis).
Actual pick: Artie Burns, CB, Miami.
Denver gets a big, zone-scheme running back from Indiana with the ability to handle a heavier workload in that QB-needy offense.
Actual pick: Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis.
Clark has developed into the difference maker up front that the
Packers hoped for when they made this pick.
Actual pick: Clark.
We stay with the same position San Francisco addressed with this selection in 2016 but upgrade from
Joshua Garnett to Thuney.
Actual pick: Joshua Garnett, OG, Stanford.
Kelly gives the
Cardinals an option at guard or center.
Actual pick: Robert Nkemdiche, DT, Mississippi.
The
Panthers add another physical presence off the edge to help bolster their pass rush in the QB-rich NFC South.
Actual pick: Vernon Butler, DT, Louisiana Tech.
The
Seahawks pick Decker to fill a glaring need at offensive tackle.
Actual pick: Germain Ifedi, OL, Texas A&M.
