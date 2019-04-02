Roundup: Colts claim Derrick Kindred off waivers

Derrick Kindred has a new squad.

The Indianapolis Colts claimed the safety off waivers Tuesday, the team announced.

The Cleveland Browns waived the safety on Monday after three seasons with the club.

During his tenure, Kindred played 42 games with 17 starts and generated 137 tackles, with 11 on special teams.

Here are other transactions we're monitoring:

1. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the signing of running back Benny Cunningham on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed. Cunningham played the last two seasons with the Bears after four years with the Rams. He has 1,798 scrimmage yards in his career and has done well as a pass-catcher out of the backfield (he had a career-high 45 catches for 352 yards in 2014).

Jacksonville also announced the re-signing of offensive lineman Josh Wells. The veteran tackle has played the duration of his career since 2014 with the Jags, playing in 39 games with nine starts.

2. The Arizona Cardinals announced a one-year deal with cornerback Tramaine Brock on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed. Brock has nine NFL seasons under his belt, the most recent with the Broncos last year.

3. Free agent safety Taylor Mays is working out for the Seahawks on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The former USC All-American could rejoin his old coach, Pete Carroll.

4. Veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor is visiting with the Seahawks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.