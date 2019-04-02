Seattle Seahawks working out safety Taylor Mays

Thirty-three months since he was last on an NFL roster, Taylor Mays is back in the news.

The 31-year-old safety is working out for the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Drafted in the second round of the 2010 draft, Mays has not played a snap since January 2016 and has not been on an NFL roster since July 2016 when the Cincinnati Bengals released him after he was suspended a total of eight games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

If Mays lands in Seattle, it would be a reunion of sorts between the former USC All-American and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who coached Mays at USC from 2006 to 2009.

In six seasons in the pros, Mays started just 15 of 80 games played, totaling no picks, one sack and 107 combined tackles.

In addition to Mays, Seattle also worked out cornerback Jamar Taylor on Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added. The Seahawks are in need of a slot corner to replace the departed Justin Coleman.