Lions signing RB C.J. Anderson to one-year deal

After his reemergence down the stretch last season, C.J. Anderson is heading to Detroit.

The Lions are signing the running back to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed.

This move comes after the Lions tried to sign Malcolm Brown last month but the Rams matched their offer sheet.

The Rams signed Anderson after Todd Gurley suffered a knee injury in December. Anderson played a big role in the team making it to the Super Bowl.

The veteran running back finished the season for the Rams with 488 rushing yards and four touchdowns in just five games.

Anderson appeared in nine games with the Panthers before being waived in November.