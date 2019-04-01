Browns trade DE Ogbah to Chiefs for Eric Murray

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey put on his wheeling-and-dealing hat yet again.

The Browns announced Monday afternoon that defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has been traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for safety Eric Murray. The Chiefs also announced the transaction.

Ogbah did not report Monday for the start of the Browns' voluntary offseason workout program while the Browns actively pursued a trade partner, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier.

With Ogbah, the Chiefs land an experienced player for a retooled defensive front as the team transitions from a 3-4 base defense to a 4-3 front under new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. In three seasons with the Browns, Ogbah started 40 games and totaled 122 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits.

The Chiefs previously signed defensive end Alex Okafor during free agency and the additions of Okafor and Ogbah come after Kansas City parted ways with outside linebackers Justin Houston, who later signed a free-agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts, and Dee Ford, whom the Chiefs traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, Cleveland gets a player Dorsey knows well. Murray entered the league in 2016 as a fourth-round draft pick with the Chiefs while Dorsey served as the general manager.

The 25-year-old Murray, a converted college cornerback, provides versatility on the back end of coverage and replaces safety Derrick Kindred, who was released earlier Monday.

On his three-year career, Murray has appeared in 45 games with 11 starts, totaling 72 tackles, a sack, an interception and seven passes defensed.